Cholera Outbreak in Indore Ashram Claims Six Lives

Four out of six children who died in an NGO-run ashram in Indore succumbed to cholera. Investigation revealed that contaminated water was the source of the infection. Delays in informing authorities may have exacerbated the situation, leading to the tragic deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, four of the six children who died within a week at the Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to cholera, according to a senior official on Friday.

Collector Ashish Singh disclosed that the ashram's management delayed notifying the district administration about the infection, potentially worsening the situation. "Based on tests of water samples from the ashram, we can say cholera was the cause of death of four out of six children. The contamination of water at the ashram has been established as the source of the infection," Singh informed the press.

Despite the ashram having a reverse osmosis water purifier, its functionality during the outbreak remains under scrutiny. Singh emphasized that timely communication from the ashram might have reduced the number of illnesses and possibly prevented some deaths. An ongoing high-level inquiry committee is probing the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.

