Kerala Battles Rare Brain Infection: Chief Minister Issues Safety Measures

In response to the recent deaths caused by amoebic meningoencephalitis, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting to discuss preventive measures. The disease, caused by a free-living amoeba in contaminated water, has claimed the lives of three children. Safety suggestions include avoiding unclean water bodies and proper chlorination of swimming pools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive meeting held a day after the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy from amoebic meningoencephalitis, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlined essential safety measures to prevent further infections. The meeting saw participation from state Health Minister Veena George and senior officials including Chief Secretary Dr Venu V.

The rare brain infection, caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, has already claimed three young lives this year. Chief Minister Vijayan emphasized the importance of not bathing in unclean water bodies and ensuring proper chlorination of swimming pools.

To combat the spread of this deadly infection, it was also suggested that children should use swimming nose clips and exercise extreme caution around water bodies. Medical experts confirmed that the amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose, leading to severe brain infection.

Health authorities earlier reported similar cases in coastal Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017, further underscoring the need for vigilance.

