Global Health Developments: Novo Nordisk Reprimand, Indian Pharma's Appeal, and More

A Danish drugmaker, Novo Nordisk, has faced reprimand from UK regulators for not disclosing payments amounting to approximately £7.8 million to Britain's healthcare sector. The reprimand follows a voluntary submission by the company.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are appealing for tax reliefs and financial incentives to boost innovation, as the government prepares the federal finance budget for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, is set to engage in discussions with junior doctors to resolve an ongoing strike action. The talks are scheduled ahead of the July 4 national elections.

A recent study reveals that type 2 diabetes patients using GLP-1 treatments, including Ozempic, have a reduced risk of developing certain cancers compared to those on insulin.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group is in advanced talks to acquire Baxter International's kidney care unit, Vantive, for over $4 billion, sources reveal.

Germany reported an outbreak of pathogenic H7N5 bird flu in Lower Saxony. The outbreak resulted in the deaths of 6,000 birds out of a flock of nearly 91,000.

