Health Ministry Clears Air on NEET UG and PG Counselling Schedule Amid Controversy

The Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the counselling schedule for NEET UG and PG courses for 2024 has not yet been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services, finalizes the schedule on its website based on the completion of the exam process and seat matrix finalisation by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

In previous years, the counselling for UG seats began on January 19, 2022, October 11, 2022, and July 20, 2023. For 2024, NMC aims to finalise the UG seat matrix by mid-July and the PG seat matrix by mid-August.

The MCC will notify the counselling schedule accordingly. The ministry's clarification comes amid reports claiming a delay in the NEET-UG counselling schedule.

Amid allegations of malpractice in NEET-UG 2024, the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court that cancelling the exam without substantial evidence would jeopardise honest candidates. The test was marred by question paper leaks and impersonation.

The Centre removed NTA director general Subodh Singh and appointed a high-level panel to ensure fair examinations. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the irregularities.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled for compromised integrity. Other exams, CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG, were also postponed, with new dates announced.

