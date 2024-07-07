Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

A roundup of the latest health news: Novo Nordisk reprimanded in the UK for undisclosed payments, Indian pharmaceutical firms seek tax relief to spur drug innovation, UK's new health secretary aims to end junior doctors' strike, GLP-1 treatments lower cancer risk for diabetics, and Carlyle eyes Baxter's kidney care unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:32 IST
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms
AI Generated Representative Image

A roundup of the latest health news briefs:

Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for failing to disclose nearly £7.8 million in payments to healthcare entities between 2020 and 2022. The Danish drugmaker voluntarily disclosed the payments, covering fees and expenses for over 150 individuals and organizations, to the PMCPA.

In India, pharmaceutical companies are lobbying for tax incentives and financial support for research on innovative drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming federal finance budget is expected to address these demands.

Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, plans to hold discussions with junior doctors next week to resolve a strike action, which could impact services just before the national election on July 4. The BMA, representing 50,000 junior doctors, announced a five-day strike over pay disputes.

A recent study reveals that patients with type 2 diabetes on GLP-1 treatments, like Ozempic, have a lower risk of developing 10 obesity-related cancers compared to those on insulin. These newer medications are more effective at managing blood sugar and inducing weight loss.

In business news, Carlyle Group is reportedly in exclusive talks to buy Baxter International's kidney care unit, Vantive, for over $4 billion, including debt, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024