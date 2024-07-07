Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

A roundup of the latest health news briefs:

Novo Nordisk has been reprimanded by UK regulators for failing to disclose nearly £7.8 million in payments to healthcare entities between 2020 and 2022. The Danish drugmaker voluntarily disclosed the payments, covering fees and expenses for over 150 individuals and organizations, to the PMCPA.

In India, pharmaceutical companies are lobbying for tax incentives and financial support for research on innovative drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming federal finance budget is expected to address these demands.

Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, plans to hold discussions with junior doctors next week to resolve a strike action, which could impact services just before the national election on July 4. The BMA, representing 50,000 junior doctors, announced a five-day strike over pay disputes.

A recent study reveals that patients with type 2 diabetes on GLP-1 treatments, like Ozempic, have a lower risk of developing 10 obesity-related cancers compared to those on insulin. These newer medications are more effective at managing blood sugar and inducing weight loss.

In business news, Carlyle Group is reportedly in exclusive talks to buy Baxter International's kidney care unit, Vantive, for over $4 billion, including debt, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

