South Korea Withdraws Plan to Suspend Licenses of Striking Doctors

South Korea has opted to retract its earlier plan to suspend the licenses of doctors participating in ongoing strikes. This move aims to address the nation's prolonged medical standoff.

On Monday, Health Minister Cho Kyoo Hong announced that the government will not enforce license suspensions for striking doctors, irrespective of whether they have returned to their hospitals.

The strikes involved over 13,000 junior doctors, including medical interns and residents, who left their posts in February in opposition to the government's proposal for a substantial increase in medical school admissions. The walkouts have strained the functioning of university hospitals where these doctors were undergoing training.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)