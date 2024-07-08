Left Menu

Poland Requests South Korea's Combat-Effective Drones Amid Growing Defense Ties

Seoul is considering Poland's request to purchase its drones, particularly those proven effective in Ukraine. This move could bolster agreements with Poland, a key arms purchaser. South Korea's Defense Ministry is reviewing strengthening their drone capabilities, including acquiring from overseas, with a focus on Polish drones used in real combat.

Seoul is reviewing a request from Poland to buy its drones, particularly aerial attack vehicles used effectively in Ukraine, as it could help seal more contracts with a major arms buyer, a news report said on Monday.

Poland made a case for its range of drones to a South Korean delegation led by Defense Minister Shin Won-sik during a visit last month, as reported by South Korea's Dong-a Ilbo newspaper.

Highlighting their combat-proven effectiveness and affordability, Poland emphasized the strategic value of the drones. Poland has a history of major arms contracts with South Korea, including a $22 billion deal in 2022 for mechanized howitzers, tanks, and fighter jets, marking South Korea's largest-ever weapons sales.

South Korean officials noted that purchasing Polish drones could encourage further exports of South Korean weapons to Poland. South Korea's Defense Ministry is reviewing ways to enhance its drone capabilities, possibly through acquisitions from overseas, with a special focus on Polish drones.

Poland is expected to sign another significant contract with South Korea in September, particularly for K2 tanks, according to Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, as quoted by the state news agency PAP.

