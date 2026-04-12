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Mass Arrests at London Protest Against Palestine Action Ban

Police arrested 523 people during a protest against Britain's ban on the Palestine Action group. Demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square to oppose the designation of the group as a terrorist organization. London's High Court previously ruled the ban unlawful, but the Interior Minister seeks to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 03:56 IST
Mass Arrests at London Protest Against Palestine Action Ban
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Over 500 individuals were arrested at a protest in London's Trafalgar Square against Britain's prohibition of the group Palestine Action. London's Metropolitan Police cited the arrests were due to support shown for a 'proscribed organisation'.

This protest marks the first since London's High Court ruled the ban as unlawful, a decision that UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood plans to appeal. The ban was initially imposed last July under anti-terrorism laws following actions by some group members at a Royal Air Force base.

Protesters displayed placards, wore Palestinian scarves, and waved flags to express their disagreement with the ban and Britain's alleged complicity in Gaza-related conflicts, which Israel has consistently denied.

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