Escalating Violence: Latest Figures from the Palestinian Enclave
The Palestinian enclave's health ministry reported that Israel's military offensive has resulted in the deaths of at least 38,193 Palestinians and injured 87,903 since October 7. In the past 24 hours alone, 40 Palestinians were killed.
