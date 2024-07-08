Left Menu

Anglican Bishop Condemns Gaza Hospital Closure Amid Intensifying Conflict

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East protested the enforced closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City due to Israeli military evacuations. As conflict intensifies, the displaced population grows, creating a dire healthcare crisis. Archbishop Hosam Naoum decries the closure, urging an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:28 IST
Anglican Bishop Condemns Gaza Hospital Closure Amid Intensifying Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East has condemned the enforced closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City, following evacuation orders by the Israeli military. The Diocese of Jerusalem issued a statement noting that the hospital has been 'compelled to close by the Israeli army.'

According to the statement, the closure came after intense drone fire in the vicinity, followed by an IDF announcement declaring the area a red zone and ordering the evacuation of all buildings, including the hospital. Contacted by Reuters, the military made no immediate comment. The new evacuation orders have led to the displacement of thousands in Gaza City's eastern suburbs.

Amid limited treatment options for injured Palestinians, the hospital's closure has forced health officials to relocate patients to another facility in the northern Gaza Strip. Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem, strongly condemned the closure, calling for the hospital's reopening and an end to civilian targeting. He urged all parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, with Israel denying intentional attacks on civilians.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024