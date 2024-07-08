Anglican Bishop Condemns Gaza Hospital Closure Amid Intensifying Conflict
The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East protested the enforced closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City due to Israeli military evacuations. As conflict intensifies, the displaced population grows, creating a dire healthcare crisis. Archbishop Hosam Naoum decries the closure, urging an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid access.
The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East has condemned the enforced closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City, following evacuation orders by the Israeli military. The Diocese of Jerusalem issued a statement noting that the hospital has been 'compelled to close by the Israeli army.'
According to the statement, the closure came after intense drone fire in the vicinity, followed by an IDF announcement declaring the area a red zone and ordering the evacuation of all buildings, including the hospital. Contacted by Reuters, the military made no immediate comment. The new evacuation orders have led to the displacement of thousands in Gaza City's eastern suburbs.
Amid limited treatment options for injured Palestinians, the hospital's closure has forced health officials to relocate patients to another facility in the northern Gaza Strip. Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem, strongly condemned the closure, calling for the hospital's reopening and an end to civilian targeting. He urged all parties to reach an immediate ceasefire, with Israel denying intentional attacks on civilians.
