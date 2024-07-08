Haryana Launches Major Campaign Against Drug Menace

Left Menu

Updated: 08-07-2024 22:57 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Monday ordered Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to spearhead a month-long state-wide campaign against drug abuse.

During a meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Prasad underscored the need for collaboration between civil and police administrations, as well as health, social welfare, and education departments to ensure the campaign's success.

Driving the point home, he instructed DCs and SPs to clamp down on drug peddlers across the state.

All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police participated in the meeting via video conference, emphasizing their commitment to achieving the state's vision of a drug-free Haryana.

Prasad stressed the importance of enhancing information-gathering systems and directed DCs to meet regularly with educational institution leaders to safeguard youths from drug addiction.

He also tasked Sub Divisional Magistrates with conducting surprise inspections at drug de-addiction centers across districts.

A working group, led by Additional Chief Secretary G Anupama, was announced to coordinate anti-drug efforts across various departments.

Officials reported that, from January to June, 1,653 cases were registered, 2,196 arrests made, and significant quantities of various drugs seized. Additionally, action was taken against 102 habitual offenders, leading to confiscation of proceeds valued at about Rs 48.34 crore.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment approved 14 new Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in district hospitals.

The education department has intensified anti-drug campaigns in schools, with 9,306 'Prahari Clubs' set up for early intervention and prevention.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

