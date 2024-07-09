Left Menu

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Surpasses Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in Weight Loss Study

Shares of Novo Nordisk fell by 1.1% after a JAMA Internal Medicine data analysis showed that Eli Lilly's treatment Mounjaro leads to faster and greater weight loss compared to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. The study analyzed health records of nearly 20,000 patients, considering both those with and without type 2 diabetes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:24 IST
Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Surpasses Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in Weight Loss Study
AI Generated Representative Image

Shares in Novo Nordisk dipped by 1.1% on Tuesday following a report suggesting Eli Lilly's weight-loss medication Mounjaro outperforms Novo's Wegovy. The analysis, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared patient data for both drugs.

The study reviewed records of nearly 20,000 patients using Mounjaro or Wegovy, revealing that Mounjaro users had higher percentages of weight loss. Participants weighed an average of 242 pounds, with about half having type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk responded by emphasizing that head-to-head clinical trials are needed for a definitive comparison. With a booming market potential of $150 billion, both companies are increasing drug production to meet demand.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024