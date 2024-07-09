Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Surpasses Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in Weight Loss Study

Shares in Novo Nordisk dipped by 1.1% on Tuesday following a report suggesting Eli Lilly's weight-loss medication Mounjaro outperforms Novo's Wegovy. The analysis, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared patient data for both drugs.

The study reviewed records of nearly 20,000 patients using Mounjaro or Wegovy, revealing that Mounjaro users had higher percentages of weight loss. Participants weighed an average of 242 pounds, with about half having type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk responded by emphasizing that head-to-head clinical trials are needed for a definitive comparison. With a booming market potential of $150 billion, both companies are increasing drug production to meet demand.

