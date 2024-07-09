Tragic Explosion at Virudhunagar Firecracker Unit
Two workers were killed and two others seriously injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Virudhunagar district. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families. The injured are receiving special medical care at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.
Two workers were killed on the spot and two others sustained grievous injuries in an explosion on Tuesday at a firecracker manufacturing unit at a village in Virudhunagar district, authorities said. The deceased were identified as P Mariappan and P Muthumurugan, both aged 45 and belonging to Chidambarapuram in Vellur in Virudhunagar district, an official release said, adding the fireworks unit was located at Kalayarkurichi village near Sivakasi.
Expressing anguish, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his condolences to the kin of the deceased and announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the families of each of the two dead workers and an assistance of Rs one lakh each to the two injured persons. Stalin directed authorities to ensure special medical care for K Sankaravel (52) and K Saroja (50) who sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.
