Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Vehicle Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, where a speeding multi utility vehicle ran into a group of devotees, resulting in two deaths and injuries to six others. Among the deceased were an 8-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man.

The accident took place at Amrawad Ghati, located approximately eight kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse. The vehicle was on route from Bhopal to Sagar when it hit the devotees walking towards a temple in Khandera village.

In addition to the two fatalities identified as Pawan Chadhar and Rajendra Chadhar, those injured include two minors and three women who are now receiving treatment at the district hospital. Authorities have intercepted the vehicle in Sultanpur and are actively searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

