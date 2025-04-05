Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Vehicle Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding vehicle hit a group of devotees in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, killing an 8-year-old boy and a man. Six others were injured, including three women and two minors. Police are seeking the fleeing driver, whose vehicle was intercepted in Sultanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Vehicle Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday, where a speeding multi utility vehicle ran into a group of devotees, resulting in two deaths and injuries to six others. Among the deceased were an 8-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man.

The accident took place at Amrawad Ghati, located approximately eight kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse. The vehicle was on route from Bhopal to Sagar when it hit the devotees walking towards a temple in Khandera village.

In addition to the two fatalities identified as Pawan Chadhar and Rajendra Chadhar, those injured include two minors and three women who are now receiving treatment at the district hospital. Authorities have intercepted the vehicle in Sultanpur and are actively searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025