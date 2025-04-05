Left Menu

Punjab's Initiative: Transforming Ponds, Transforming Lives

Punjab Local Government has launched a Rs 20 lakh project to rejuvenate a pond aiming for ecological restoration and water conservation. Supported by environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and funding from MGNREGS, it promises treated water for irrigation and enhanced community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh inaugurated a project to rejuvenate a pond in Kandhali Narangpur village, aiming to restore ecological balance and conserve water. This significant initiative is expected to cost Rs 20 lakh.

Notably present at the event was environmentalist and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is contributing Rs 10 lakh from his discretionary fund, with an equal amount sourced from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The project promises completion within six months. The rejuvenated pond, following the successful Seechewal model, will supply treated water for irrigation purposes, supporting agriculture and benefiting local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

