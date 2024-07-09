Left Menu

Mizoram Seeks Central Aid to Upgrade Lone Medical College

The Mizoram government has asked the Centre for financial aid to upgrade Zoram Medical College. In a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the significance of the college and discussed plans to establish a critical care block. Nadda assured prompt financial assistance.

Updated: 09-07-2024 17:37 IST
The Mizoram government has appealed for financial assistance from the Centre to upgrade Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the only medical college in the state, according to an official statement released Tuesday.

In a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday evening, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, currently in New Delhi, underscored the importance of ZMC and requested central funding to enhance the institution situated in Falkawn, about 15 km from Aizawl.

The discussion also covered the establishment of a critical care block at the college and various strategies to improve the health sector in Mizoram. Nadda promised swift financial support and assured that he would consider the proposal for the critical care block, informing Lalduhoma of his decision as soon as possible.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

