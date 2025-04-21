Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: JP Nadda's Claims over Himachal's Medical Device Park Spark Heated Reaction

A political controversy has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh following BJP President JP Nadda's claims against the Congress-led state government regarding the Medical Device Park project. The Chief Minister's Media Advisor, Naresh Chauhan, countered Nadda's assertions, highlighting financial flaws in the original agreement and stressing the state's revised independent development plan.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A political firestorm has ignited in Himachal Pradesh following accusations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda. During a recent visit, Nadda criticized the Congress-led state government, asserting its role in stalling a central initiative—the proposed Medical Device Park project.

Responding to these claims, Naresh Chauhan, the Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, convened a press briefing in Shimla. Chauhan termed Nadda's remarks as factually incorrect and politically charged, arguing that the original deal was unfavorable. He revealed that the agreement framed under the previous BJP state government mandated the provision of land and resources at dramatically undervalued rates.

Chauhan clarified that despite rejecting the flawed agreement, the project was not abandoned. In contrast, the Himachal Pradesh government is now steering the project independently with substantial investments, ensuring fair market practices. He accused Nadda of using misinformation for political gain and questioned the central government's contributions to state welfare. Chauhan reaffirmed the Congress government's commitment to safeguarding state interests, amid claims of political undermining by BJP leaders.

