Union Minister JP Nadda to Launch Welfare Schemes in Odisha

Union Minister JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha on April 11 for a two-day tour, during which he will initiate several public welfare schemes and participate in numerous programs. One of the major events includes the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (AB-PMJAY) at the Balijatra Ground in Cuttack, scheduled for 2:30 pm.

Around 4:40 pm on the same day, Nadda will inaugurate a newly constructed building at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack. Prior to this visit, Nadda alongside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Cards to beneficiaries in Delhi, taking a critical stance against the previous dispensation in Delhi.

In his address, Nadda criticized the former government led by Aam Aadmi Party, highlighting a seven-year period during which the residents of Delhi were, according to him, denied access to Ayushman due to governmental failures. He called attention to states where the Ayushman Bharat Scheme had faced resistance, like Odisha and Delhi, and noted political changes following these resistances. The Union Minister also revisited BJP's previous electoral challenges in Delhi and urged citizens to prevent the return of such governance.

Nadda paid homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji and Deendayal Upadhyaya, founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, during his visit to the BJP headquarters for a workshop on the amended Waqf Act, aimed at clarifying its provisions to the Muslim community nationwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)