Left Menu

Union Minister JP Nadda to Launch Welfare Schemes in Odisha

Union Minister JP Nadda embarks on a two-day visit to Odisha, initiating welfare initiatives and attending key events. Nadda will launch the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Cuttack and inaugurate a new pediatric institute building, while addressing political issues surrounding the scheme's implementation in different states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:32 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda to Launch Welfare Schemes in Odisha
Union Minister JP Nadda (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha on April 11 for a two-day tour, during which he will initiate several public welfare schemes and participate in numerous programs. One of the major events includes the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (AB-PMJAY) at the Balijatra Ground in Cuttack, scheduled for 2:30 pm.

Around 4:40 pm on the same day, Nadda will inaugurate a newly constructed building at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack. Prior to this visit, Nadda alongside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Cards to beneficiaries in Delhi, taking a critical stance against the previous dispensation in Delhi.

In his address, Nadda criticized the former government led by Aam Aadmi Party, highlighting a seven-year period during which the residents of Delhi were, according to him, denied access to Ayushman due to governmental failures. He called attention to states where the Ayushman Bharat Scheme had faced resistance, like Odisha and Delhi, and noted political changes following these resistances. The Union Minister also revisited BJP's previous electoral challenges in Delhi and urged citizens to prevent the return of such governance.

Nadda paid homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji and Deendayal Upadhyaya, founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, during his visit to the BJP headquarters for a workshop on the amended Waqf Act, aimed at clarifying its provisions to the Muslim community nationwide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025