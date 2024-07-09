Key Developments in the Pharmaceutical and Health Sector

Recent events in the pharmaceutical and health sector indicate a dynamic landscape. Novo Nordisk's shares fell following an analysis showcasing Eli Lilly's drug as more effective in weight loss.

This highlights Eli Lilly's strategic expansion, including a $3.2 billion acquisition of Morphic Holding. Concurrently, the FTC reports that market consolidation has granted pharmacy benefit managers significant power over US drug prices.

Roche re-launched its eye implant, Susvimo, signalling recovery post-recall. Other notable developments include Purdue Pharma's legal negotiations, Pfizer's chief science officer resignation, and Johnson & Johnson settling a COVID vaccine supply dispute.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)