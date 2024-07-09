Key Developments in the Pharmaceutical and Health Sector
The health sector has seen significant developments. Novo Nordisk's shares dropped after a study revealed Eli Lilly's drug is more effective in weight loss. The FTC highlighted the influence of pharmacy benefit managers on US drug prices. Other stories include Eli Lilly's acquisition of Morphic Holding, Purdue Pharma's ongoing legal battles, Roche's re-launch of Susvimo, and Pfizer's chief scientific officer stepping down.
Recent events in the pharmaceutical and health sector indicate a dynamic landscape. Novo Nordisk's shares fell following an analysis showcasing Eli Lilly's drug as more effective in weight loss.
This highlights Eli Lilly's strategic expansion, including a $3.2 billion acquisition of Morphic Holding. Concurrently, the FTC reports that market consolidation has granted pharmacy benefit managers significant power over US drug prices.
Roche re-launched its eye implant, Susvimo, signalling recovery post-recall. Other notable developments include Purdue Pharma's legal negotiations, Pfizer's chief science officer resignation, and Johnson & Johnson settling a COVID vaccine supply dispute.
