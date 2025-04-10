Govt Applauds Pharmac’s Expanded Access to Cancer and Chronic Disease Medicines

The Government has welcomed Pharmac’s decision to expand access to four key medicines used to treat a range of serious health conditions, including various cancers and autoimmune diseases. Starting from 1 May 2025, thousands of New Zealanders living with chronic or life-threatening conditions will benefit from newly widened eligibility criteria for these treatments.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour, who holds responsibility for Pharmac, and Health Minister Simeon Brown both praised the move as a significant step forward in improving patient outcomes and equity in access to modern therapies.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the government,” said Mr Seymour. “Today represents another step forward for cancer patients, as the $604 million uplift from the Government continues to facilitate access to new treatments that were previously out of reach for many.”

This decision follows sustained investment in cancer care by the current Government, with the funding boost enabling Pharmac to redirect its efforts and resources toward a more inclusive and patient-focused funding model. Mr Seymour noted, “Pharmac continues to show what it is capable of when given the support it needs.”

Expanded Medicine Access – Conditions and Drugs

The following medications will be available to more patients, covering six additional health conditions:

Venetoclax (Venclexta) in combination with azacitidine or cytarabine – Now accessible for patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) , a severe type of blood cancer.

Azacitidine (Azacitidine Dr Reddy’s) – Widened access for AML .

Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) – Expanded use for individuals with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) .

Upadacitinib (Rinvoq) – Now accessible to patients suffering from: Atopic dermatitis (eczema) Ulcerative colitis Crohn's disease Rheumatoid arthritis



These medicines are expected to greatly improve the quality of life for many New Zealanders managing chronic illnesses, some of which previously had very limited treatment options within public funding frameworks.

A Patient-Centric Approach

Mr Seymour emphasized the importance of public engagement in shaping health policy and acknowledged the substantial feedback received during Pharmac’s consultation phase. “Several changes were made to eligibility criteria as a result of public submissions – this reflects Pharmac’s growing responsiveness and commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach,” he said. A detailed list of eligibility changes is available in the supporting documentation released alongside the decision.

Health Minister Simeon Brown also underscored the Government’s broader commitment to better cancer care. “Delivering faster and more equitable access to cancer care is one of our five key health targets. This is why our Government has made significant investments in cancer medicines,” Mr Brown stated.

He further highlighted encouraging improvements in treatment timelines: “It’s promising to see more patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days compared to the previous quarter. This progress is a direct result of our focus on faster cancer treatment targets and improved detection through screening programmes.”

Looking Ahead

The announcement comes at a time when Pharmac is under increased public scrutiny to improve access to new-generation therapies. With the Government’s robust financial backing, the agency is realigning itself to meet growing public health needs with greater speed and inclusivity.

“This decision reflects a broader shift in how we approach medicine access in New Zealand,” Mr Seymour concluded. “It shows what we can achieve when we listen to patients and families and when we invest in a system that puts their needs first.”

For more information on the new eligibility criteria and the list of changes made following public consultation, visit Pharmac’s official website or refer to the supporting documents released with this announcement.