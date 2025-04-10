Unprecedented Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak in Hungary Spurs Investigation

Hungary has launched an investigation into how foot-and-mouth disease has surfaced on four cattle farms in the western region of the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff revealed in a briefing.

This latest outbreak marks the first instance of foot-and-mouth disease in Hungary in over half a century, originally identified on a cattle farm in the northwest. The World Organisation for Animal Health, citing Hungarian authorities, has raised concerns over the nature of the virus, with official Gergely Gulyas suggesting it could be artificially engineered.

As thousands of cattle are being culled, neighboring countries such as Austria and Slovakia have responded by closing border crossings with Hungary. Although the disease poses no threat to humans, it is devastating to livestock, leading to fever, blisters, and subsequent trade restrictions. Officials stress that strict containment measures are crucial as no new outbreaks have been detected so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)