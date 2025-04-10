Left Menu

Hungary Faces Potential Biological Attack: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak

Hungary recently reported its first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in over 50 years, leading to the slaughter of thousands of cattle and border closures. Authorities have suggested a possible biological attack as the source. Investigation is ongoing, but there's no confirmation of who might be responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:24 IST
Hungary has reported its first case of foot-and-mouth disease in over 50 years, sparking border closures and a mass cull of cattle in the northwest region.

The World Organisation for Animal Health noted the outbreak's proximity to Austria and Slovakia, which have since closed several borders following the detection of the disease in Slovakia as well.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, at a media briefing, raised the possibility of the outbreak being caused by an engineered virus, hinting at a biological attack, though concrete evidence is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

