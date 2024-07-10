Market Reactions, Legal Moves, and Health Crises: This Week in Health News

Novo Nordisk shares fell 1.9% after an analysis revealed competitor Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro leads to faster weight loss. The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Purdue Pharma gained U.S. court approval for a 60-day litigation freeze on lawsuits against its owners, the Sackler family, following a Supreme Court ruling impacting its bankruptcy settlement.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported that pharmacy benefit managers now have oversized influence on prescription drug prices.

