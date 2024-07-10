Market Reactions, Legal Moves, and Health Crises: This Week in Health News
This week's health news highlights include Novo Nordisk shares dropping due to rivals, Purdue Pharma securing litigation ceasefire, and middlemen influencing US drug prices. Additionally, UN experts report famine in Gaza, and Wall Street is optimistic about Tempus AI's genetic testing. Bird flu in US cows shows minimal air transmission, while Austrian court charges fake Ozempic sellers. Pfizer's chief scientist resigns, and legal battles continue for Abbott and Emergent BioSolutions.
Novo Nordisk shares fell 1.9% after an analysis revealed competitor Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro leads to faster weight loss. The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Purdue Pharma gained U.S. court approval for a 60-day litigation freeze on lawsuits against its owners, the Sackler family, following a Supreme Court ruling impacting its bankruptcy settlement.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported that pharmacy benefit managers now have oversized influence on prescription drug prices.
