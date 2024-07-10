Mob Attack at Delhi Hospital After Post-Delivery Death Sparks Strikes

A woman's death during post-delivery surgery at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi prompted her family to attack doctors and staff, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident, involving 50-70 armed individuals, caused significant damage and injuries.

Following the attack, the hospital filed a case against the woman's husband, brother, and father. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary stated that the police quickly intervened to control the situation.

In response, doctors at UCMS and GTBH began an indefinite strike, demanding stringent security measures and justice for the attack. They insist on actions including arrest of the accused, enhanced security protocols, and legal repercussions.

