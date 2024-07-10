Mob Attack at Delhi Hospital After Post-Delivery Death Sparks Strikes
A woman's death during post-delivery surgery at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital led to a violent attack by her family on doctors and staff. An FIR has been registered, identifying key attackers. The incident prompted medical staff to strike, demanding increased hospital security and legal actions against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
A woman's death during post-delivery surgery at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi prompted her family to attack doctors and staff, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident, involving 50-70 armed individuals, caused significant damage and injuries.
Following the attack, the hospital filed a case against the woman's husband, brother, and father. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary stated that the police quickly intervened to control the situation.
In response, doctors at UCMS and GTBH began an indefinite strike, demanding stringent security measures and justice for the attack. They insist on actions including arrest of the accused, enhanced security protocols, and legal repercussions.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greater Noida IT Company Faces Legal Action After Tragic Worker Deaths
Tata Steel Battles Union Strike: Legal Action Initiated
UK Junior Doctors Strike Again: Healthcare Crisis Deepens Before General Election
Unruly Passenger on Indigo Flight Faces Legal Actions
Family of Deceased Cab Driver to Decide on Legal Action After Cremation