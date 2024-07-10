FLuQE: The Latest COVID Variant Raising Concerns

Australia is grappling with a severe cold and flu season, worsened by viral pathogens such as influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

A new COVID variant, FLuQE, is gaining attention for its immune-evasive properties. This variant, a descendant of the FLiRT subvariants, has an additional amino acid change that may improve its ability to infect human cells.

While current vaccines protect against severe disease, they fall short in preventing infections and transmission, providing the virus opportunities to evolve further. Experts emphasize the need for next-generation vaccines and nasal therapies to enhance immunity and curb new variants.

