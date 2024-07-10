Left Menu

FLuQE: The Latest COVID Variant Raising Concerns

Australia is currently experiencing a severe cold and flu season, exacerbated by viral pathogens like influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The new COVID variant FLuQE is gaining traction due to its immune-evasive properties. The ongoing evolution of these variants highlights the need for enhanced vaccines and therapies to curb infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:07 IST
Australia is grappling with a severe cold and flu season, worsened by viral pathogens such as influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

A new COVID variant, FLuQE, is gaining attention for its immune-evasive properties. This variant, a descendant of the FLiRT subvariants, has an additional amino acid change that may improve its ability to infect human cells.

While current vaccines protect against severe disease, they fall short in preventing infections and transmission, providing the virus opportunities to evolve further. Experts emphasize the need for next-generation vaccines and nasal therapies to enhance immunity and curb new variants.

