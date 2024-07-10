Study Reveals Major Deviations in Indian Medical Prescriptions

Nearly half of all medical prescriptions issued in India deviated from standard guidelines, with approximately one-tenth showing 'unacceptable deviations', according to a study by researchers, including those at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The study analyzed 4,838 prescriptions issued by physicians between August 2019 and August 2020. Prescriptions were evaluated for compliance with standard treatment guidelines at 13 Rational Use of Medicines Centres (RUMC) established by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among the 475 prescriptions with unacceptable deviations, the drug pantoprazole was most frequently prescribed, particularly for Herpes Zoster. The study indicates these irregularities lead to high treatment costs and potential adverse drug reactions.

