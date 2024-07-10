Left Menu

Study Reveals Major Deviations in Indian Medical Prescriptions

A study led by AIIMS researchers found significant deviations in nearly half of the medical prescriptions issued in India, with around 10% categorized as 'unacceptable'. The study analyzed 4,838 prescriptions, highlighting issues in drugs prescribed for conditions like Herpes Zoster and upper respiratory tract infections, pointing to higher treatment costs and adverse reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:25 IST
Nearly half of all medical prescriptions issued in India deviated from standard guidelines, with approximately one-tenth showing 'unacceptable deviations', according to a study by researchers, including those at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The study analyzed 4,838 prescriptions issued by physicians between August 2019 and August 2020. Prescriptions were evaluated for compliance with standard treatment guidelines at 13 Rational Use of Medicines Centres (RUMC) established by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Among the 475 prescriptions with unacceptable deviations, the drug pantoprazole was most frequently prescribed, particularly for Herpes Zoster. The study indicates these irregularities lead to high treatment costs and potential adverse drug reactions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

