The Heat is On: Cooling Down Your Backyard with Smart Choices

As summer heat intensifies, the safety and comfort of our backyards are becoming increasingly important. While artificial turf offers a low-maintenance look, its surface can reach temperatures of 72°C, posing a serious burn risk. Real grass, in contrast, stays significantly cooler.

Watering your lawn not only keeps it green but also creates a cooling effect as plants release moisture into the air. Installing rainwater tanks or recycling systems can ensure responsible usage of water resources as the climate changes.

Shade is another crucial factor; a single tree can dramatically lower heat stress and enhance outdoor enjoyment. Balancing plant density and airflow can optimize cooling in backyards, creating a more pleasant environment for families to enjoy during hot months.

(With inputs from agencies.)