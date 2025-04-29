Left Menu

The Heat is On: Cooling Down Your Backyard with Smart Choices

Backyard environments should be safe and inviting, especially in summer. Choices like using artificial turf over real grass can lead to high temperatures and skin burns. Watering lawns and planting shade trees can significantly cool outdoor spaces, enhancing usability and safety, particularly for vulnerable groups.

As summer heat intensifies, the safety and comfort of our backyards are becoming increasingly important. While artificial turf offers a low-maintenance look, its surface can reach temperatures of 72°C, posing a serious burn risk. Real grass, in contrast, stays significantly cooler.

Watering your lawn not only keeps it green but also creates a cooling effect as plants release moisture into the air. Installing rainwater tanks or recycling systems can ensure responsible usage of water resources as the climate changes.

Shade is another crucial factor; a single tree can dramatically lower heat stress and enhance outdoor enjoyment. Balancing plant density and airflow can optimize cooling in backyards, creating a more pleasant environment for families to enjoy during hot months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

