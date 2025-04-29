Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL's Youngest Centurion Shines

In a breathtaking display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL). His explosive innings of 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans was lauded by cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Rajasthan Royals' coach Rahul Dravid was visibly moved, momentarily forgetting his leg injury to celebrate Suryavanshi's record-breaking achievement. This phenomenal performance, the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, is second only to Chris Gayle's 2013 record. Suryavanshi's game was a masterclass in batting technique and power.

Recognized as a rising star, Suryavanshi's performance has been seen as a 'grand announcement' by commentators like Harsha Bhogle, showcasing his composure and fearless attitude on the field. Former cricketers predict a promising career ahead for this young prodigy, drawing comparisons to cricket's past greats.

