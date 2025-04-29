Canada's Political Landscape: Liberals Retain Power, Minority Government Looms

The Liberal Party, under the leadership of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, has successfully retained its hold on power following the recent elections. However, according to CTV News, the Party fell short of achieving the majority it sought to effectively handle trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar experienced subdued movements, notably during Asian trading hours, which were less lively owing to a holiday in Japan. As a result, the loonie marginally weakened by 0.2% to C$1.3856, pulling back from earlier gains in the trading session.

Industry experts such as Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo, Singapore, have highlighted concerns over the implications of a Liberal minority government. With recession risks looming and tough U.S. trade talks on the horizon, Canada faces the challenge of lacking a domestic growth cushion, potentially affecting fiscal stimulus and market confidence. Meanwhile, Matt Simpson, a Senior Market Analyst at City Index, Brisbane, indicates that the political landscape, marked by uncertainty and minority governance, is likely to hinder smooth legislative processes and could impact investor decisions amid upcoming U.S. economic reports.

