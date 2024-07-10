Left Menu

Lula's Popularity Soars Amid Criticism of Central Bank Policies

Brazil's President Lula's approval rating reached its highest in 2024. A Genial/Quaest poll showed 87% agree with his criticism on high interest rates. His approval went up to 54% in July, with disapproval at 43%. The survey included 2,000 respondents with a margin of error of ±2 percentage points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:22 IST
Lula's Popularity Soars Amid Criticism of Central Bank Policies
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has hit his highest approval rating in 2024, according to a Genial/Quaest poll released Wednesday. The survey revealed 87% of respondents support his stance on high interest rates set by the central bank. Lula's governing approval climbed to 54% in July from 50% in May, while disapproval fell to 43% from 47%.

Although 66% of those polled backed Lula's public criticism of the central bank, 64% admitted they were unaware of his remarks. The poll also indicated that 53% do not attribute the Brazilian real's depreciation against the U.S. dollar to Lula's comments, while 34% do, and 13% remain unsure.

The Brazilian currency has slumped over 10% in 2024, compounded by a strong dollar and concerns over Lula's fiscal policies and his conflict with central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto. The Genial/Quaest survey interviewed 2,000 eligible voters between July 5-8, with a margin of error of ±2 percentage points.

