Supreme Court Urges Meeting on HIV Drug Shortage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday recommended a high-level meeting between the Centre, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), and an NGO focused on AIDS patients to discuss issues related to the quality and availability of antiretroviral drugs for HIV patients.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, considered a PIL filed in 2022 by the NGO 'Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS'. The petition alleged significant shortages of antiretroviral drugs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, and senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioner, informed the court that the supply of medicines has since stabilized. However, Grover highlighted ongoing concerns about the drugs' quality, emphasizing the need for further discussion.

"We suggest that the meeting be held at a senior level within two weeks. Thereafter, we will permit suggestions to be placed on record to ensure all concerns are taken care of," said Chief Justice Chandrachud.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is crucial for treating individuals infected with HIV, using specialized anti-HIV drugs. The plea pointed out that drug shortages at National AIDS Control Organisation's ART Centres severely disrupt treatment for those living with HIV/AIDS.

