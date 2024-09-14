Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Surprise Visit to Protesting Doctors: A Step Towards Resolution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unexpected visit to junior doctors protesting outside Swasthya Bhawan. Addressing the agitated medics, she assured them of action upon investigation but urged them to return to work. The doctors continue their strike demanding better security and accountability in state hospitals.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:34 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made an unexpected visit to the site of the junior doctors' protest, assuring the protesting medics that their demands would be scrutinized and action taken if anyone was found guilty.

Banerjee, addressing the demonstrators amid chants of 'we want justice' outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, stated she wouldn't oppose the democratic movement. She emphasized, ''Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh,'' but doctors remained firm on their demands.

Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, Banerjee arrived at Sector 5 around 1 pm, surprising the protestors. She mentioned sleepless nights over the ongoing protests amid rains and urged the doctors to return to work, assuring action would be taken against any guilty party.

