West Bengal Junior Doctors Seek Urgent Talks with CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal have appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for talks aimed at resolving the RG Kar Medical College impasse, expressing their willingness to meet 'anywhere and anytime'.

The appeal comes after Banerjee's surprise visit to their demonstration site outside the health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan.

While the doctors did not confirm if they maintain their demand for live-streaming the meeting, they stressed the need for transparency in the discussion process.

