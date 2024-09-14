Left Menu

West Bengal Junior Doctors Seek Urgent Talks with CM Mamata Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal have reached out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing a desire for discussions to resolve the RG Kar Medical College impasse. This follows the Chief Minister's unexpected visit to their protest site. The doctors emphasize the need for transparency in any forthcoming discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for talks aimed at resolving the RG Kar Medical College impasse, expressing their willingness to meet 'anywhere and anytime'.

The appeal comes after Banerjee's surprise visit to their demonstration site outside the health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan.

While the doctors did not confirm if they maintain their demand for live-streaming the meeting, they stressed the need for transparency in the discussion process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

