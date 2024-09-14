Left Menu

Tragic Childbirth Outcomes Spark Protests at Private Medical College

Family members of a woman and her newborn, who both died due to complications during childbirth at a private medical college, protested outside the institution demanding action against the doctors. The woman’s husband accused the hospital of negligence and poor medical care, leading to the unfortunate deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Family members and local residents gathered outside a private medical college on Saturday to protest the deaths of a woman and her newborn, which occurred due to complications during childbirth.

The newborn died at the hospital on Thursday, and the mother succumbed to her complications the following day at another private hospital. The police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint by the woman's husband.

Protesters demanded strict action against the doctors involved. Police were stationed at the scene to maintain order. The protest concluded after discussions between the family members and the hospital administration, as confirmed by an officer from Atholi police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

