NCP Urges Probing the Circumstances Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a thorough investigation into the air crash that led to the death of their leader, Ajit Pawar. The party refutes attempts to politicize the events surrounding his death while seeking clarity on potential factors such as technical issues and last-minute changes.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has firmly dismissed efforts to politicize the tragic circumstances leading to the death of party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28.
Addressing reporters, NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into the crash, especially in light of unresolved questions regarding potential last-minute decisions and technical difficulties with the aircraft.
Rohit Pawar's claims of Ajit's meeting prior to the fatal flight have prompted inquiries, with the NCP emphasizing family ties beyond blood relations and expressing concerns about political discussions that detracted from cultural norms during the period of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
