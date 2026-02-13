Tragic Death at TVK Rally Sparks Safety Concerns and Political Debate

A tragic incident occurred at a TVK rally in Salem when Suraj, an attendee from Maharashtra, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. TVK representatives stated that despite efforts to provide immediate medical aid and adequate safety measures, the unfortunate death occurred due to Suraj's pre-existing heart condition.

In response to the incident, TVK joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar expressed condolences and assured support to Suraj's bereaved family. The rally's arrangements, which included medical clinics and water provisions, were in focus as political opponents criticized the event's management, accusing the party of negligence.

TVK leaders countered these accusations by asserting their adherence to safety protocols. They suggested that political contenders were exploiting the tragedy to hinder their leader's outreach efforts. The unfortunate event has sparked a heated debate on public safety and political accountability at rallies.