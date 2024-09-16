Left Menu

Family Rejects Rs 2 Lakh Compensation, Blames Senior Doctor for Boy's Death

Shivam Sharma's family turned down the Rs 2 lakh compensation offered by the West Bengal government, attributing his death to the negligence of a senior physician rather than the junior doctors' strike. The family is demanding action against the negligent senior doctor instead of monetary aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:12 IST
Family Rejects Rs 2 Lakh Compensation, Blames Senior Doctor for Boy's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Shivam Sharma, a 10-year-old boy who died at a state-run hospital in Dakshin Dinajpur district, has refused the Rs 2 lakh compensation offered by the West Bengal government.

Shivam, a class 3 student, was involved in a road accident and subsequently admitted to Balurghat hospital. His family claims his death resulted from the negligence of a senior physician who was late in attending to him.

Despite the government's assertion linking his death to a junior doctors' strike, the family insists that no junior doctors were present at the hospital and that the strike had only just begun. They demand action against the senior physician instead of financial compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024