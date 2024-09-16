Family Rejects Rs 2 Lakh Compensation, Blames Senior Doctor for Boy's Death
Shivam Sharma's family turned down the Rs 2 lakh compensation offered by the West Bengal government, attributing his death to the negligence of a senior physician rather than the junior doctors' strike. The family is demanding action against the negligent senior doctor instead of monetary aid.
- Country:
- India
The family of Shivam Sharma, a 10-year-old boy who died at a state-run hospital in Dakshin Dinajpur district, has refused the Rs 2 lakh compensation offered by the West Bengal government.
Shivam, a class 3 student, was involved in a road accident and subsequently admitted to Balurghat hospital. His family claims his death resulted from the negligence of a senior physician who was late in attending to him.
Despite the government's assertion linking his death to a junior doctors' strike, the family insists that no junior doctors were present at the hospital and that the strike had only just begun. They demand action against the senior physician instead of financial compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
