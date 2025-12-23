Left Menu

A Birthday Tribute to Rising Star Ahaan Panday

Actor Aneet Padda expressed heartfelt admiration for her co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday, highlighting his kindness and impact on others. Padda shared personal insights into Panday's character and potential, celebrating their collaboration in the hit film 'Saiyaara', which marked Panday's film debut.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:55 IST
Actor Ahaan Panday received a touching birthday tribute from his 'Saiyaara' co-star, Aneet Padda, who took to Instagram to share her admiration for him on his 28th birthday.

Padda reflected on Panday's charismatic personality, recalling moments where his kindness and thoughtfulness left a mark on those around him, emphasizing that these qualities make him a true star.

In 'Saiyaara', which grossed over Rs 500 crore globally, Panday made his acting debut. Looking ahead, each has exciting projects lined up, with Padda set for 'Shakti Shalini' and Panday teaming up with Sharvari in a romantic action film.

