A Birthday Tribute to Rising Star Ahaan Panday

Actor Ahaan Panday received a touching birthday tribute from his 'Saiyaara' co-star, Aneet Padda, who took to Instagram to share her admiration for him on his 28th birthday.

Padda reflected on Panday's charismatic personality, recalling moments where his kindness and thoughtfulness left a mark on those around him, emphasizing that these qualities make him a true star.

In 'Saiyaara', which grossed over Rs 500 crore globally, Panday made his acting debut. Looking ahead, each has exciting projects lined up, with Padda set for 'Shakti Shalini' and Panday teaming up with Sharvari in a romantic action film.

(With inputs from agencies.)