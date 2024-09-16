Outbreak of Bluetongue Disease in Austria
Austria has reported an outbreak of bluetongue disease on a cattle farm in the western part of the country, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Monday.
Bluetongue is particularly deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle, and goats. Since late last year, a new variant of the disease has been circulating in northern Europe, triggering vaccination campaigns in affected countries, including France.
