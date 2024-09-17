India's Quick Vitals App: AI-Powered Health Monitoring Breakthrough

A groundbreaking development in healthcare technology has emerged from India with the launch of Quick Vitals, an AI-powered health monitoring app by Bisam Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. Designed to revolutionize health tracking, the app offers a range of vital checks and utilizes advanced Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to provide accurate readings in seconds.

Quick Vitals leverages Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to transform ordinary smartphones into personal health monitoring devices, offering metrics such as heart rate, blood pressure, and more. Available on both iOS and Android, the app promises the convenience of home monitoring and seamless integration with healthcare providers through its platform Doctors Plus.

The app, backed by ISO certification and CDSCO approval, emphasizes user privacy and aims to make proactive health management accessible to all Indians. With the global digital health monitoring market expected to reach $946 billion by 2030, Quick Vitals stands at the forefront of this healthcare revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)