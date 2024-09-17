Kerala Steps Up Vigil as Nipah Claims Second Victim

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday announced that 126 people in Malappuram have been isolated as high-risk individuals following the recent death of a 24-year-old man from Nipah infection. Of the isolated, 13 individuals tested negative for the virus.

George, after meeting Union Health Minister J P Nadda, stated that district officials are monitoring 175 individuals in Malappuram. ''Given our past experiences and established protocols, there is a high likelihood of transmission when the patient exhibits severe symptoms,'' she said, emphasizing the importance of close monitoring based on the virus's incubation period.

Nadda assured George that the Union health ministry will extend full support to the state. Severe restrictions have been imposed within a 3 km radius of the deceased's residence, including limits on gatherings and shop hours. Statewide, residents are advised to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. The deceased came from Bengaluru and died on September 9, marking Kerala's second confirmed Nipah case this year after another boy succumbed on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)