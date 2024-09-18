West Bengal Govt Invites Agitating Junior Doctors for Crucial Meeting at State Secretariat
The West Bengal government has invited protesting junior doctors for a meeting to discuss safety and security concerns in state-run hospitals. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant urged the doctors to resume work amid ongoing floods in South Bengal. The meeting is scheduled at Nabanna Sabhaghar at 6.30 pm on Wednesday.
The West Bengal government has taken a significant step to address the concerns of junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident by inviting them for a crucial meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm, responding to their request for renewed discussions.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated the state's earnest appeal to the protesting medical professionals to resume their duties, especially in light of the emerging flood-like situation affecting various parts of South Bengal. His email emphasized the urgent need for their services in serving the public during this crisis.
Earlier, the junior doctors had written to the chief secretary, highlighting key unresolved issues, mainly centered around safety and security within state-run hospital premises. This meeting aims to address these concerns, facilitating the resumption of medical services. The junior doctors had detailed their demands in an email following their general body meeting early Wednesday morning.
