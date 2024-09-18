Left Menu

Gavi's Strategic Move: 500,000 Doses of Mpox Vaccine for Africa

Gavi has committed to purchasing 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to address the ongoing outbreak in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The initiative involves a $50 million spend, including logistics, with WHO declaring the outbreak a global health emergency. Gavi aims for a rapid response to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:26 IST
Gavi's Strategic Move: 500,000 Doses of Mpox Vaccine for Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global vaccine alliance Gavi has announced it will purchase 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to combat the outbreak in Africa. The decision marks the group's first acquisition of this vaccine and targets significant health challenges in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 25,000 suspected cases and 723 deaths have been tallied in 2024, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the situation a global health emergency.

Gavi, leveraging its recent facility developed post-COVID-19, will invest up to $50 million, covering not just the vaccine doses but also transportation, delivery, and administration costs. Although 3.6 million doses have been pledged by richer nations for the DRC, only a fraction has been received. The WHO recently approved the mpox vaccine, heightening expectations for a swift response. The announcement coincided with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria's pledge of $9.5 million to support Congo's emergency response infrastructure.

Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin emphasized that this $50 million deal, though lower than past cost estimates, includes comprehensive logistics, making vaccines approximately less than $100 each. The move is expected to markedly increase vaccine availability in African countries. Previously, mpox vaccines were limited to clinical trials within affected African territories despite a global spread in 2022. Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar affirmed the priority of converting these doses into effective vaccinations promptly, aiming to form a global stockpile for future needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024