Gavi's Strategic Move: 500,000 Doses of Mpox Vaccine for Africa

The global vaccine alliance Gavi has announced it will purchase 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to combat the outbreak in Africa. The decision marks the group's first acquisition of this vaccine and targets significant health challenges in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 25,000 suspected cases and 723 deaths have been tallied in 2024, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the situation a global health emergency.

Gavi, leveraging its recent facility developed post-COVID-19, will invest up to $50 million, covering not just the vaccine doses but also transportation, delivery, and administration costs. Although 3.6 million doses have been pledged by richer nations for the DRC, only a fraction has been received. The WHO recently approved the mpox vaccine, heightening expectations for a swift response. The announcement coincided with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria's pledge of $9.5 million to support Congo's emergency response infrastructure.

Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin emphasized that this $50 million deal, though lower than past cost estimates, includes comprehensive logistics, making vaccines approximately less than $100 each. The move is expected to markedly increase vaccine availability in African countries. Previously, mpox vaccines were limited to clinical trials within affected African territories despite a global spread in 2022. Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar affirmed the priority of converting these doses into effective vaccinations promptly, aiming to form a global stockpile for future needs.

