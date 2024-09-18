Recent Health Developments: Affordable Medicines, Breakthrough Devices, and Global Campaigns

In recent developments, US Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed that generic pharmaceutical companies could sell Ozempic for under $100 a month, a move aimed at reducing diabetic treatment costs. This revelation marks a significant step towards more affordable healthcare.

Meanwhile, Carmat, an artificial heart manufacturer, announced an $11.5 million capital hike, causing a 13% drop in share prices. The funding is intended to support short-term working capital needs due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Elon Musk's Neuralink received an FDA 'breakthrough device' designation for its 'Blindsight' implant, designed to restore vision. This status is expected to expedite the development and review of the life-changing device.

GSK revealed that its RSV and shingles vaccines demonstrate comparable immune responses whether administered together or separately. The successful trial can streamline immunizations for older adults.

Daiichi Sankyo and Merck's new 'guided-missile' cancer drug, patritumab deruxtecan, met its primary goal in a late-stage lung cancer trial, showing promise for patients with specific genetic mutations.

Portugal reported a bluetongue disease outbreak at a sheep farm, underscoring the need for ongoing vaccination campaigns across Europe.

In a global initiative, FIFA and WHO launched a concussion awareness campaign to educate on traumatic brain injury risks, providing crucial resources worldwide.

A US Senate bill proposed to protect and expand insurance coverage for fertility treatments failed to pass despite backing from Donald Trump. The bill did not clear the 60-vote threshold after Republican opposition.

Gavi plans to buy 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to curb the outbreak in Africa, with over 25,000 suspected cases this year.

Organon announced it would purchase Dermavant for up to $1.2 billion, enhancing its dermatology portfolio. The deal includes immediate and milestone-based payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)