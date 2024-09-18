Odisha Chief Minister Pledges Comprehensive Health Overhaul

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday pledged to open a medical college in each of the state's 30 districts and prioritize filling vacant doctor posts.

At the annual Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) conference in Balasore, Majhi urged doctors to maintain dedication and public trust in the medical profession.

Majhi criticized the previous BJD government for neglecting healthcare, noting that 5,765 out of 15,774 sanctioned doctor posts remain unfilled. He promised swift action to fill these vacancies and improve medical services in the state.

'Our priority is to fill all vacant positions and enhance medical services,' Majhi said. He highlighted the essential role of nurses and pledged to establish a medical college in every district. Majhi also announced a 32% increase in the health department's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Majhi assured of implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming the previous government avoided it to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from gaining credit. He also addressed OMSA's demands, promising to address doctors' incentives, housing issues, and ensuring a safe working environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)