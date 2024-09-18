Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Pledges Comprehensive Health Overhaul

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized his commitment to improving healthcare in the state by opening a medical college in each district and filling up vacant doctor positions. Speaking at the Odisha Medical Service Association conference, Majhi criticized the previous government for neglecting the health sector and promised to upgrade services and address doctors' concerns.

Updated: 18-09-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:36 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday pledged to open a medical college in each of the state's 30 districts and prioritize filling vacant doctor posts.

At the annual Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) conference in Balasore, Majhi urged doctors to maintain dedication and public trust in the medical profession.

Majhi criticized the previous BJD government for neglecting healthcare, noting that 5,765 out of 15,774 sanctioned doctor posts remain unfilled. He promised swift action to fill these vacancies and improve medical services in the state.

'Our priority is to fill all vacant positions and enhance medical services,' Majhi said. He highlighted the essential role of nurses and pledged to establish a medical college in every district. Majhi also announced a 32% increase in the health department's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Majhi assured of implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming the previous government avoided it to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from gaining credit. He also addressed OMSA's demands, promising to address doctors' incentives, housing issues, and ensuring a safe working environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

