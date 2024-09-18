Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs Campaign: Ensuring Health and Security for Sanitation Workers

The Union health ministry has announced the launch of 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs', an initiative aimed at providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers. This drive is part of the broader 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS)' campaign running from September 17 to October 2.

The Department of Health Research (DHR) under the ministry is coordinating the campaign, themed 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata', which emphasizes collective responsibility and active citizen participation. This effort will see involvement from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its 27 institutes across the nation.

The campaign focuses on three pillars: cleanliness target units, citizen engagement through participatory activities, and health and social security for sanitation workers. In a demonstration of commitment, over 1,200 officers and staff took the 'Swachhata Pledge' on September 17, and the DHR intends to culminate the campaign with a plantation drive and a 'Swachha Bharat Divas' celebration on October 2, where sanitation workers will be honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)