Left Menu

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs Campaign: Ensuring Health and Security for Sanitation Workers

The Union health ministry is organizing 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs' to provide preventive health check-ups and social security for sanitation workers. The campaign, part of 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS)', runs from September 17 to October 2, focusing on collective responsibility and participation from all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:53 IST
Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs Campaign: Ensuring Health and Security for Sanitation Workers
  • Country:
  • India

The Union health ministry has announced the launch of 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs', an initiative aimed at providing preventive health check-ups and social security coverage for sanitation workers. This drive is part of the broader 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS)' campaign running from September 17 to October 2.

The Department of Health Research (DHR) under the ministry is coordinating the campaign, themed 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata', which emphasizes collective responsibility and active citizen participation. This effort will see involvement from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its 27 institutes across the nation.

The campaign focuses on three pillars: cleanliness target units, citizen engagement through participatory activities, and health and social security for sanitation workers. In a demonstration of commitment, over 1,200 officers and staff took the 'Swachhata Pledge' on September 17, and the DHR intends to culminate the campaign with a plantation drive and a 'Swachha Bharat Divas' celebration on October 2, where sanitation workers will be honored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024