Italy Responds to Bluetongue Outbreaks in Domestic Animals

Italy has alerted the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) to outbreaks of bluetongue disease affecting sheep, cattle, and a camel.

The disease, which can be fatal to domestic ruminants, presents in Italy as the BTV8 variant, different from the BTV3 virus rapidly spreading in northern Europe since late last year.

Reports indicate that most affected animals were located on the island of Sardinia, with six cases in sheep and 4,540 in cattle, prompting increased vigilance and vaccination efforts.

