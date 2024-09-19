New Overnight Acute Care Service to Enhance Healthcare Access in Wānaka

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti has announced the opening of an Overnight Acute Care Service in Wānaka, set to begin on October 14. This initiative aims to provide residents with quality overnight medical care closer to home, responding to community needs.

During a visit to Wānaka earlier this year, Dr. Reti committed funding for this long-awaited service, which will be operated by Central Otago Health Services Limited in partnership with local GPs, St John, and Ka Ora, and funded by Health New Zealand.

The nurse-led service will operate overnight, seven days a week. Patients will first contact their usual healthcare provider for a phone triage before being referred for in-person care if needed. “This collaboration between providers will enhance access to health services,” Dr. Reti noted, highlighting the integration of telehealth with local support.

With significant population growth in the area, this service is expected to reduce the burden on local healthcare resources and decrease the need for long-distance travel for treatment. It will also help alleviate pressure on ambulance services, ensuring they are available for emergencies.

Dr. Reti emphasized the Government’s commitment to improving public services, including healthcare. The Overnight Acute Care Service, alongside a new Primary Maternity Unit opened in June, represents crucial advancements for the region.

He acknowledged that while this is a vital interim solution, Health New Zealand is exploring long-term care models to further enhance healthcare delivery in the area. “I am dedicated to improving access to quality healthcare for growing communities like Wānaka,” he concluded.