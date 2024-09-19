Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Struggle: The Push for Economic Reform

Sri Lankan housewife Lankika Dilrukshi and millions of others are struggling due to the nation's severe economic crisis. As she votes in the presidential poll, she hopes for leadership that will bring equitable economic recovery. The country faces high inflation, food insecurity, and a spike in migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:55 IST
Sri Lanka's Struggle: The Push for Economic Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lankan housewife Lankika Dilrukshi, worn out by daily struggles to provide for her children, is casting her vote in a crucial presidential poll this Saturday. She sees the election as vital for securing a better future for her family and the nation.

At 31, Dilrukshi is among millions barely making ends meet since Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis in decades in 2022. "Life has become so difficult, we need change," she remarked. "We need a leader who will work for the poor."

The election features a three-way race between President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake, all promising economic recovery, lower taxes, and business support. Umesh Moramudali from the University of Colombo highlighted the dire state of the poor and middle class, emphasizing the need for an equitable economic recovery that meets their aspirations.

The 2022 crisis, exacerbated by a foreign currency shortage and the pandemic, saw inflation soar to 70%, a 45% rupee depreciation, and a GDP shrinkage of 7.3%, prompting an IMF bailout. Other challenges include severe food insecurity, rising malnutrition, and increasing migration rates as citizens seek better opportunities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

