Kauvery Hospital Achieves Platinum Rating in Digital Health Assessment

The National Accreditation Board of Hospitals has launched a comprehensive assessment to evaluate digital health practices across 180 parameters, including digital access to care, medication management, and data security. The initiative aims to accelerate digital adoption in the healthcare sector.

Kauvery Hospital's branches in Alwarpet, Chennai, and Tennur, Trichy, have been pioneers in digital health. The Alwarpet branch is the first private hospital in Chennai to receive a Platinum rating, while the Tennur branch has achieved the same distinction as the first in a tier 2 town in Tamil Nadu. This recognition underscores their commitment to digital excellence.

Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director, highlights that this accolade validates their ongoing efforts toward digitalizing healthcare. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, emphasizes their focus on impactful projects that improve patient experiences through digital technologies.

